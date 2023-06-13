Govt inks pact with 3 nations to share digital payment tech

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

India signed agreements with Armenia, Sierra Leone and Suriname on sharing successful digital solutions to be implemented in these countries.

The MoUs were signed at the Global Digital Public Infrastructure summit and exhibition which was inaugurated today at Pune by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS (Electronics and Information Technology).

Around 50 countries and 150 foreign delegates participated. Nine countries — Suriname, Armenia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Antigua and Barbuda, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Malawi and Trinidad and Tobago — took part at the ministerial level. The summit was part of the third meeting of Digital Economy Working Group of G20.