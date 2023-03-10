Govt misusing agencies ahead of polls: BRS leader K Kavitha on ED summons

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

Facing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) heat in connection with the probe into a case relating to formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, BRS leader K Kavitha today asserted she had done nothing wrong and would face the agency. She also alleged that the central government was “using” the ED as the BJP could not gain a backdoor entry in Telangana.

Fast over women’s quota Bill today K Kavitha has said she will hold a day-long fast in the national capital on Friday to press the demand for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. So far, 18 parties, including the CPI-M and the Shiv Sena, have confirmed their participation. Not ED, but ‘Modi summons’: KTR Hyderabad: Top BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of crony capitalism, favouring Adani and "misusing" agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate to harass opposition leaders. "The summons issued by the ED to Kavitha are not ED summons, but Modi summons," he said. PTI

She alleged that targeting leaders using probe agencies had been the BJP's modus operandi at the time of elections. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been summoned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. Briefing media here, Kavitha said, “The BJP has made a backdoor entry in nine states, but it has not been able to do so in Telangana, which is why it is using the ED now… but we are not afraid.”

She further said, “We will face the ED. We have not done anything wrong… I urge PM Modi to reduce prices, give more subsidies and jobs. What will you get by torturing people like us?” She, however, maintained she would cooperate with the agency.

BJP leader and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy vehemently denied any involvement of the Centre with the ED in sending summons to Kavitha. He said Kavitha had been “pretending to be a victim to deceive people”.

He also dismissed allegations that the BJP-led Centre was behind the ED’s actions to target Opposition leaders. “The ED and CBI operate within the law and Kavitha is not the only one to be summoned by the agency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kavitha, who has announced a fast in support of the Women’s Reservation Bill, urged President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi to ensure the Bill was passed.

#enforcement directorate