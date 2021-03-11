Govt mulls new norms on e-scooters' safety

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 13

The Transport Ministry is working on formulating regulations that will make it mandatory for manufacturers of e-scooters to include a feature of switching off the battery system automatically in case of overheating.

A committee formed by the government to probe the fire incidents in electric two-wheelers has suggested the changes. The committee found that defects with the battery management system and venting mechanism of cells in e-scooters were responsible for the fire incidents.

It all started when a video of an Ola Electric S1 Pro scooter catching fire in Pune went viral. Later, more such incidents were reported from various parts of the country. At least six persons have been killed in these incidents. Several electric vehicle makers have been forced to recall their vehicles over safety issues.

The government is also contemplating slapping hefty fines on the companies that sell faulty electric two-wheelers.