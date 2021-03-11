Govt, Netflix team up for videos on empowerment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday launched ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan’ (tales of freedom), a short video series showcasing inspiring stories. OTT platform Netflix is a partner in the project.

2-min short films Netflix will be producing 25 videos on women empowerment and environment. It will produce two-minute short films for the ministry. Anurag Thakur, Union Minister

Speaking on the collaboration, Thakur said, “The aim to bring out inspiring stories of Indians to motivate and empower more people.”

“Netflix will be producing 25 videos on themes, including women empowerment, environment, sustainable development and others. It will produce two-minute short films for the ministry, which will be shared on social media and telecast on Doordarshan,” Thakur said.