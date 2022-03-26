Govt: No state confirmed O2 shortage death

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

The government on Friday said no state in the country had confirmed any death due to oxygen shortage at the height of the second Covid wave in May last year.

“The government maintains data of total cases and deaths reported by states and UTs on a regular basis. Accordingly, the Union Government has requested states/UTs to furnish the details on deaths due to oxygen shortage. Few states/UTs have responded and none of the state/UT has reported confirmed death due to oxygen shortage,” MoS Health Bharati Pawar said in response to a question by SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

In the previous Parliament session, the government was attacked for saying no deaths during the Covid wave happened due to oxygen shortage. The ministry had then written to each state to furnish the related information.