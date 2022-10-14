Govt offers aid to units managing paddy straw

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 13

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav today released CPCB guidelines for the grant of one-time financial support for promoting establishment of paddy straw-based pelletisation and torrefaction plants. These plants, once set up, would utilise a sizable portion of the unmanaged paddy straw and help address the issue of crop residue burning and the resultant air pollution, Yadav said.

The guidelines give preference to units proposing to install equipment made in India. Preference will also be given to units which have agreement with farmers located in the NCT of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and NCR districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to ensure assured supply of paddy straw.

“Individuals, entrepreneurs, firms interested in setting up pelletisation and torrefaction plants, using only paddy straw generated in the NCT of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, and NCR districts of Rajasthan and UP can apply for a one-time grant on capital investment,” Yadav said

“Paddy straw burning in northern regions of India has emerged as one of the major causes of air pollution during winters, especially in Delhi-NCR,” Yadav said, urging farmers to avoid stubble-burning and promote its utilisation being a valuable resource and agricultural entrepreneurs to apply for grants under the guidelines.