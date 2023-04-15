Govt only paying 'lip service' to Ambedkar: Cong

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

Congress leader Kumari Selja on Friday alleged that the Modi government only pretended to respect Babasaheb Ambedkar but did not really care for the values held dear by the Dalit icon.

“We request the government to not do ‘lip service’ and drama when Babasaheb’s values are at stake,” Selja said while addressing a press meet here on Ambedkar Jayanti. The Congress general secretary said Ambedkar devoted his life to fighting for democratic values, but today India’s democracy was facing a threat.