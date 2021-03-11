Govt, Opposition may differ on ideology, but there shouldn’t be animosity: President Kovind

Lucknow, June 6
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said there can be differences of ideology between the ruling party and the Opposition, but there should not be any animosity between both the sides.
Addressing a joint sitting of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and the Assembly, Kovind said the UP Legislature has a glorious history of dignified amicability between the ruling party and the opposition.
“Sometimes, there have been undignified incidents which are contrary to this rich tradition. You have to make an effort to forget them by considering those as an exception.
“You all have to further strengthen the rich political tradition of UP. In a democracy, there can be differences of ideology between the ruling party and the Opposition, but there should not be any animosity (vaimanasya) between both the sides,” Kovind said.
Kovind said the Legislature is the temple of democracy and the people consider the public representatives as their ‘bhaagyavidhata’ (one who decides the destiny).
“The people of the state have a lot of hope and expectations from you, and fulfilling their expectations is the most important work for you.
“The ambit of your public service must contain all the citizens, whether they have voted for you or not. Hence, it is your responsibility to work in the interest of every person,” he said.
The President also exuded confidence that UP will soon become “Uttam Pradesh”.
“With your efforts, Uttar Pradesh will soon become Uttam Pradesh. When the largest state of the country achieves all the parameters of development, then the country’s development will automatically get a backing.”
“I hope that 25 years from now, when the nation will celebrate the centenary of Independence, by then UP would have been established as the leading state in India in terms of parameters of development, and our country would be at the forefront among the developed countries,” Kovind said.
