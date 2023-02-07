Govt says no to period leave at education centres

New Delhi, February 6
After “no” to period leave policy at the workplace, the Centre has denied bringing in a legislation to ensure menstruation leave in educational institutions. Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar gave this information in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
“No such proposal is under consideration,” said the Education Minister when asked whether or not the government would bring in a legislation to ensure menstruation benefit leave in educational institutions.
On being asked whether the government had directed all higher educational institutions to mandatorily ensure period (menstruation) friendly campuses, the minister said the University Grants Commission had developed the “guidelines for basic facilities and amenities for safe and secure environment for women (for sensitisation, policy implementation, monitoring and grievance redressal) in the institutions”.
