Govt scheme to help pregnant minor rape victims, Rs 74 cr earmarked

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 3

The Union Ministry for Women and Child Development has decided to support pregnant minor rape victims under the “scheme for critical care and support for accessing justice to a rape survivor” till they attain the age of 23 years.

Aid to include… Maternity, neo-natal and infant care

Psychological counselling and legal support

Insurance cover for victim and newborn

Rs 4,000 every month

Minor pregnant girls who have been abandoned, orphaned or don’t want to live with their families owing to social stigma will get support under the scheme.

Besides maternity care, the victims will get neo-natal and infant care. Psychological counselling and legal support will also be ensured to them under the scheme. In addition to this, the victim and her newborn will be provided insurance cover and monthly assistance of Rs 4,000.

51,863 cases registered under POCSO Act in 2021

To avail the help, it is not mandatory for the victims to have a copy of the FIR. They can easily get benefits of the scheme at the Child Care Institutions in each district. The ministry, which will implement the scheme soon, has already sanctioned Rs 74 crore for the purpose.

“The scheme aims at providing shelter, food, safe transportation for attending court hearings and legal aid to minor girls who have been abandoned by their families owing to forced pregnancy either due to rape or any other reason and have no other means to support themselves,” said a senior official of the Women and Child Ministry.

The ministry said 51,863 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were registered in 2021.