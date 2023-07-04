Govt scheme to help pregnant minor rape victims, Rs 74 cr earmarked

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, July 3
The Union Ministry for Women and Child Development has decided to support pregnant minor rape victims under the “scheme for critical care and support for accessing justice to a rape survivor” till they attain the age of 23 years.
Aid to include…
- Maternity, neo-natal and infant care
- Psychological counselling and legal support
- Insurance cover for victim and newborn
- Rs 4,000 every month
Minor pregnant girls who have been abandoned, orphaned or don’t want to live with their families owing to social stigma will get support under the scheme.
Besides maternity care, the victims will get neo-natal and infant care. Psychological counselling and legal support will also be ensured to them under the scheme. In addition to this, the victim and her newborn will be provided insurance cover and monthly assistance of Rs 4,000.
51,863 cases registered under POCSO Act in 2021
To avail the help, it is not mandatory for the victims to have a copy of the FIR. They can easily get benefits of the scheme at the Child Care Institutions in each district. The ministry, which will implement the scheme soon, has already sanctioned Rs 74 crore for the purpose.
“The scheme aims at providing shelter, food, safe transportation for attending court hearings and legal aid to minor girls who have been abandoned by their families owing to forced pregnancy either due to rape or any other reason and have no other means to support themselves,” said a senior official of the Women and Child Ministry.
The ministry said 51,863 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were registered in 2021.
