 Govt scheme to help pregnant minor rape victims, Rs 74 cr earmarked : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Govt scheme to help pregnant minor rape victims, Rs 74 cr earmarked

Govt scheme to help pregnant minor rape victims, Rs 74 cr earmarked

Assistance to continue till they turn 23

Govt scheme to help pregnant minor rape victims, Rs 74 cr earmarked

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 3

The Union Ministry for Women and Child Development has decided to support pregnant minor rape victims under the “scheme for critical care and support for accessing justice to a rape survivor” till they attain the age of 23 years.

Aid to include…

  • Maternity, neo-natal and infant care
  • Psychological counselling and legal support
  • Insurance cover for victim and newborn
  • Rs 4,000 every month

Minor pregnant girls who have been abandoned, orphaned or don’t want to live with their families owing to social stigma will get support under the scheme.

Besides maternity care, the victims will get neo-natal and infant care. Psychological counselling and legal support will also be ensured to them under the scheme. In addition to this, the victim and her newborn will be provided insurance cover and monthly assistance of Rs 4,000.

51,863 cases registered under POCSO Act in 2021

To avail the help, it is not mandatory for the victims to have a copy of the FIR. They can easily get benefits of the scheme at the Child Care Institutions in each district. The ministry, which will implement the scheme soon, has already sanctioned Rs 74 crore for the purpose.

“The scheme aims at providing shelter, food, safe transportation for attending court hearings and legal aid to minor girls who have been abandoned by their families owing to forced pregnancy either due to rape or any other reason and have no other means to support themselves,” said a senior official of the Women and Child Ministry.

The ministry said 51,863 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were registered in 2021.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Punjab

Bungling in langar leftover proceeds at Golden Temple puts SGPC in dock

4
Haryana

No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

5
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

6
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

7
World

Canada's first turbaned police officer Baltej Singh Dhillon appointed Chair of WorkSafeBC Board of Directors

8
Haryana

Rs 450-crore land scam comes to fore in Panipat

9
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

10
Punjab

Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Iran to be accepted as ninth member

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia


Cities

View All

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue