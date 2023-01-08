Govt to make work, travel abroad easier for youth: Jaishankar

New Delhi, January 8
The government's endeavour is to maximise support for the youth and to ensure that they realise the benefits and achievements that are due to them, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.
The government's effort is to create a better global workplace, a more secure traveling experience and a non-discriminatory treatment abroad.
It could take the form of Migration and Mobility Partnerships as was done recently with Germany, Denmark, Portugal, France and UK, Jaishankar said while inaugurating the Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2023 in Indore.
The Minister also referred to the Working Holiday Programme just signed with Austria and the more liberal working conditions by the Australian government.
The government is also trying to ensure a more predictable and liberal visa and work provisions in some other nations, he added.
The government has also stepped up support to Indians abroad such as swift replacement of a lost passport grievance redressal through online mechanisms like MADAD.
"The biggest difference, however, is the higher standing of India and the stronger relationships that we have established with virtually every nation that hosts our community. This is reflected in your stature and standing in these societies," he told youth PIOs and NRIs.
Speaking before MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Minister of Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur and Guest of Honour, Australian MP Zaneta Mascarenhas, Jaishankar said another facet of the Government's attempts to connect with the diaspora was to encourage easier exposure to Indian culture and traditions abroad. Most Indian Embassies now offer yoga, dance and music classes. Terming the construction of temples abroad as "centers of faith", he said it is a matter of pride that their numbers growing abroad.
"The youth living abroad today, therefore, has many more opportunities than before to stay connected," he observed.
