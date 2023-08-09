 Govt to offload additional 50 lakh tons wheat, 25 lakh tons rice under OMSS to check prices : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Govt to offload additional 50 lakh tons wheat, 25 lakh tons rice under OMSS to check prices

Govt to offload additional 50 lakh tons wheat, 25 lakh tons rice under OMSS to check prices

Also reduces reserve price of rice by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 29 per kg

Govt to offload additional 50 lakh tons wheat, 25 lakh tons rice under OMSS to check prices

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, August 9

The government on Wednesday announced the sale of additional 50 lakh tonnes of wheat and 25 lakh tonnes of rice from the Central pool in the open market to boost domestic availability and contain rising prices of these two key staples.

The government also reduced the reserve price of rice by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 29 per kg amid few takers for the commodity under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS).

On likely cut in wheat import duty, the government said it will take action based on the requirement in the future as things are dynamic and evolving.

State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) is selling wheat and rice from the Central pool to bulk buyers like flour millers and small traders under the OMSS since June 28 through an e-auction.

Briefing media, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said, "Prices of two commodities have been in the news for the past couple of months because of the rising trend that we are noticing".

The offtake of wheat under the OMSS has been good so far. However, the weighted average price of wheat has been going up in the past two-three auctions. In rice, there has not been much offtake, he said.

Chopra said the government felt that tweaking the reserve price of rice may bring better results.

"The government has decided to offload 50 lakh tonnes of wheat and 25 lakh tonnes of rice in the open market through the OMSS," he said.

This is over and above 15 lakh tonnes of wheat and 5 lakh tonnes of rice sales announced under the OMSS on June 28.

That apart, the secretary said the government has reduced the reserve price of rice by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 29 per kg from Rs 31 per kg.

The reserve price of wheat, however, has been kept unchanged as there is a good response from the traders under the OMSS.

About 7-8 lakh tonnes of wheat was auctioned under the OMSS so far, while rice sale was negligible, he said.

The government is hoping that these measures would not only improve the availability in the market but also help cool down the prices and control food inflation, Chopra added.

"...Based on the response in the next few weeks, we will keep tweaking them. The ultimate objective is to keep the food inflation under check," he said, adding that the government has adequate stock available for more aggressive auctions if required.

On the likely reduction of wheat import duty, the secretary said, "Right now, we have taken these steps. These are dynamic and evolving. Based on requirements in the future, we will take action".

He also said that the Centre is aggressively following up with states to ensure stock limits in wheat are not violated.

Sharing about the sale of foodgrains under the OMSS, FCI Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K Meena said the OMSS operation was started early this year on June 28, in view of the increasing trend of wheat and rice prices.

Till now, seven e-auctions were conducted, including today's. Initially, wheat offered for sale used to be 4 lakh tonnes and now, it has been reduced to 1 lakh tonne in today's e-auction. About 8 lakh tonnes of wheat has been sold till date, he said.

The FCI CMD also said that initially, the weighted average selling price of wheat on June 28 was Rs 2,136.36 per quintal, which has now gone up to Rs 2,254.71 per quintal in today's e-auction.

"This shows there is an increase in the market demand for wheat," he noted.

About six e-auctions for rice have been conducted since July 5 but the offtake has not been up to the mark most likely because of the high reserve price, which is at Rs 31.73 per kg, he added.

"In today's e-auction, about 1,500 tonnes of rice has been sold under the OMSS," he said.

FCI has adequate foodgrains stocks. It has additional 87 lakh tonnes of wheat and 217 lakh tonnes of rice available over and above the buffer norms, he added.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Sports

Harmanpreet's double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

4
Haryana

40 S+4 units sealed in Gurugram for commercial activities

5
Punjab

Punjab bandh: Christian, Dalit bodies hold demonstrations against Manipur violence

6
J & K

‘Not fit for job’, IPS officer Basant Rath retired prematurely

7
Nation

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

8
Himachal

Buses begin to ply on Shimla-Chandigarh Highway; sigh of relief for commuters

9
Nation EXPLAINER

History repeats itself: From Rahul’s ‘hug’ and ‘aankhon ki gustakhiyan’ in 2018 to ‘flying kiss’ in 2023

10
Nation

'Your history soaked in blood': Smriti Irani rebuts Rahul Gandhi with Kashmiri Pandit genocide, Sikh massacre jibes

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply amid fierce Manipur debate

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate

Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged

Parliament 'flying kiss':  Smriti Irani is suffering from ‘Rahul-phobia’, says Cong MP; ex-colleague Priyanka says ‘BJP can't accept love’

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...

RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...

Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery

Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery

Says that as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signa...


Cities

View All

12 kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 held: Punjab Police

12kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 arrested

Normal life disrupted, shops remain closed on bandh call

Pvt schools remain shut, govt institutions open

Security beefed up ahead of I-Day celebrations

Farmers, workers hold protest outside DC office in Amritsar

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Another Chandigarh cop nabbed in extortion case

Act against erring cops, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells officials of Punjab Government

Stagnant water, broken tracks at Leisure Valley, walkers fume

Faced with protest, GMCH-32 recalls order for replacing staff

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

SC judge recuses from hearing Umar Khalid’s bail application

Fire breaks out at plywood shop in Delhi

Man stabbed to death in Delhi

Youth beaten to death, 3 nabbed

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Jalandhar's sports goods manufacturers feel the heat of Manipur crisis

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

Traffic comes to a standstill in Hoshiarpur

Bandh near total in Phagwara, Nakodar, Shahkot, Nurmahal

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

SAD leaders raise objections against draft ward delimitation

3 held for murdering factory worker

Commissionerate Police launch offensive against drugs, gangsters

Married woman kills self, brother cries foul

Patiala cops crack woman’s murder

Patiala cops crack woman's murder

Speed up water supply projects in Patiala, officials told

4 AMOs shifted, work hit at Patiala ayurvedic pharmacy

11 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district

Committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister