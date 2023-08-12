Govt to release onion from buffer stock to check prices

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

Following a rise in the retail prices of onion, the Centre on Friday intervened to control the prices. The Department of Consumer Affairs has decided to release onion from a buffer stock of 3 lakh metric tonne.

“It has been decided to release the onion stocks targeting the key markets in states where retail prices are above the all-India average; also the areas where the rates of increase in prices over the previous month are above the threshold,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department Consumer Affairs.