Govt trying to suppress matter to save its political image: Jairam Ramesh on Tawang face-off

ANI

New Delhi, December 12

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday accused the Centre of attempting to 'suppress' China's actions along the Line of Actual Control, claiming that the government was only trying to "save its political image".

His remarks after reports of a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The incident resulted in injuries to both sides.

Lashing out at the government over the issue, Ramesh said the Congress has been "repeatedly trying to wake up the government" but is trying to "suppress" the matter.

"We are proud of the bravery of the Indian Army. China's actions on the border are completely unacceptable. For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. Due to this, the audacity of China is increasing," Ramesh tweeted.

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday led to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides, sources said on Monday, noting that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

The sources said on December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

"This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," a source said.

They said as a follow-up to the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

Sources said in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perceptions where both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.