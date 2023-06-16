 Govt, wholesalers benefitting from falling prices of essential commodities, not consumers: Congress : The Tribune India

Govt, wholesalers benefitting from falling prices of essential commodities, not consumers: Congress

Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index, was at 4.25 per cent in May 2023

Govt, wholesalers benefitting from falling prices of essential commodities, not consumers: Congress

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, June 16

Close on the heels of fresh inflation data, the Congress alleged on Friday that wholesalers and the government are “benefitting” from the falling prices of essential commodities, whereas the consumers are not getting any benefit.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the government should not remain a mute spectator and wondered why the prices of commodities and petroleum products are not coming down in the retail market.

“Why suit-boot ki sarkar is just acting as a mere spectator and keeping silent when wholesalers and the government are benefitting from the falling prices of the majority of essential commodities and the final consumers are not getting any benefit?” Vallabh asked at a press conference here.

“When there is a reduction (in prices) in the crude petroleum wholesale market by 27 per cent from May 2022 to May 2023, why even a one paisa benefit is not being given to the consumers of petrol and diesel?

“When the prices of most essential commodities are falling in the wholesale market, why are the benefits not transferred to the final consumers?” he asked.

The Congress leader said when the wholesale price index (WPI) numbers for May 2023 for vegetables, potato and oilseeds were at minus 20.12 per cent, minus 18.71 per cent and minus 15.65 per cent respectively, the consumer price index on food and beverages was 3.29 per cent.

“Farmers are selling their products at lower prices and buying the same products for self-consumption at higher prices. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, is this the method for doubling the farmers’ income?” Vallabh asked.

“This is not the scheme for doubling the farmers’ income. By this method, the farmers’ income is going to be halved,” he said.

The Congress leader also asked why the prices of LPG, petrol and diesel were not reduced in the retail market when, on May 23, the WPI numbers for crude petroleum and LPG had a contraction of 27.01 per cent and 24.35 per cent respectively, and said the government enjoyed all the benefits of this contraction.

Citing official figures, he said India’s wholesale inflation in May 2023 fell to minus 3.48 per cent year-on-year from minus 0.92 per cent in April 2023 and according to the government, this was primarily because of a “fall in the prices of mineral oils, basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas and chemical and chemical products”.

Retail inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), was at 4.25 per cent in May 2023, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Inflation data on the WPI is calculated by measuring a change in the overall prices of goods before being sold at retail prices, Vallabh said, adding that in contrast, the CPI measures the changes in the price level of a basket of consumer goods and services bought by final consumers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

New MBBS norms introduced, 80% village attendance must for exams

2
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

3
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

4
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

5
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

6
Punjab

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

7
Himachal

Kasauli mess: Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

When a CM kept an officer waiting

9
Diaspora

Accused of attack on Indian High Commission, Amritpal's supporter Avtar Singh Khanda dies in UK

10
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...

Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat, weakens into storm; heads to Rajasthan

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 1,000 villages without power; trees uprooted, houses damaged

Cyclone intensity reduces from 'very severe' to 'severe' cat...

5 terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

5 militants killed in encounter at LoC in J-K's Kupwara

The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money laundering case

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...

In Himachal’s Chamba, a mob of 1,000 set ‘honour killing’ accused house on fire; CM Sukhu says don't give communal colour to incident

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

A young man, believed to be in a romantic relationship with ...


Cities

View All

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

SGPC may discuss Akal Takht Jathedar's replacement at meeting today

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Produce all accused in court on June 28: CJM to jail officials

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Produce all accused in court on June 28, CJM tells jail officials

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Chandigarh: Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Will seek 7.19% share in Chandigarh, royalty from BBMB projects: Himachal CM

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in Jalandhar city

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family in Phagwara, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Took NRI’s house on rent, now vacated: Jagraon AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke

Ludhiana heist: Rs 75L more found; total recovery Rs 5.75 cr

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Punjab farm leaders end 7-day stir

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery