Govt working to empower every section of society that has faced deprivation, neglect: PM Modi

PTI

Jaipur, January 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government is working to empower every section of society that has faced deprivation and neglect, and is moving ahead with the mantra of “Vanchit ko Variyata (preference to the underprivileged)”.

Modi is on a visit to Bhilwara district in Rajasthan on the 1111th incarnation festival of folk deity Lord Shri Devnarayan, revered by people of the Gurjar community.

Addressing a gathering at Malaseri Dungri village after taking part in a ritual to mark the occasion, the prime minister said the world now looks at India with high hopes and the country has shown its strength and power.

Today, India asserts itself on global platforms and is reducing its dependency on other countries, he added.

Highlighting the contribution of the people of the Gurjar community in the freedom struggle and other movements, the prime minister said it is the misfortune of the country that such personalities did not get the place in history which they deserved.

However, Modi said, the new India is correcting the mistakes done in the past.

Many attempts were made to break India ideologically but no power has succeeded, he said, adding, “India is not just a landmass, but an expression of our civilisation, culture, harmony, and potential.”

“People should stay away from any thing which is against the unity of the nation,” he added.

For the last eight-nine years, the country has been trying to empower every section of society that has been neglected and deprived, Modi said. “We are moving with the mantra of giving preference to the underprivileged.”

He said social power has played a huge role in India’s journey of thousands of years. “Let us take pride in our heritage, get out of the slavery mindset and remember our duties towards the country,” the prime minister added.

Lord Devnarayan always gave priority to social service and public welfare, and put all his energy towards the welfare of the people, he said.

Highlighting the schemes and programmes of the central government, the prime minister said, “Earlier, the poor used to worry about rations but today, they get full and free rations. Ayushman Bharat has removed the worries of medical treatment.”

“Facilities of banking transactions were available to limited people in the past, but today, the doors of the banks have opened for all, water through pipes is reaching more than 11 crore households and farmers are being benefited with PM Kisan Samman Nidhi,” Modi added.

In Rajasthan, assistance of more than Rs 15,000 crore has been given to farmers under the PM Kisan Kisan Samman Nidhi and welfare of livestock and cattle rearers is also being done, he said.

Modi further said that Lord Devnarayan manifested himself on a lotus, which is also the logo of India’s Presidency of the G20.

He added that he too has been associated with the ‘lotus’, a possible reference to the BJP’s election symbol.

Modi said he came to the programme as a disciple. “Therefore, my relation with you runs deep,” he told the gathering.

BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Modi offered prayers at the Devnarayan temple in Malaseri, 60 km from Bhilwara.