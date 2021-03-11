Govts biggest litigants, says CJI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

Dispelling misgivings about judiciary being responsible for pendency of cases, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said governments were the biggest litigant and litigations were triggered by non-performance of various wings of government.

“Pendency is often blamed on the judiciary. Due to the paucity of time, I cannot explain the same in detail. But a keen look at the websites of the courts will give you an idea about the huge workload on judges. The number of cases filed and disposed of each day is unimaginable… It’s a well acknowledged fact that the governments are the biggest litigants accounting for nearly 50 per cent of the cases,” the CJI said at the 39th joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices in the national capital.

“Often, litigation is triggered because of two major reasons. One is non-performance by the various wings of the executive. Second is the legislature not realising its full potential…these are avoidable burdens on the judicial system,” the CJI said in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Apparently, these cases account for 66% of the pendency.

The CJI said, “It’s beyond my understanding as to why intra and inter-departmental disputes of the government or fights between PSUs and the government end up in courts. If service laws are applied fairly in matters of seniority, pension and so on, no employee will be compelled to go to courts. It’s a well acknowledged fact that the governments are the biggest litigants accounting for nearly 50% of the cases.”

Asking the executive, legislature and judiciary to be “mindful of the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ while discharging their duties”, the CJI assured governments that “the judiciary would never come in the way of governance, if it is in accordance with law”.