Graduates can directly join PhD under new pattern: UGC

New Delhi, December 14
UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said today that under the new credit and curriculum pattern, graduates would be able to directly join PhD programmes. "However, if they get less than 75% in a four-year undergraduate (UG) course, they would have to do a one-year PG to be able to join a PhD," he said.
Kumar also said three-year UG courses would not be discontinued till the four-year programme was fully implemented and that universities could choose between the three and four-year programmes.
"Most of your universities will adopt the four-year UG programme because it already has the three-year UG programme embedded in it and students can continue to get their three-year UG degree if they so wish," he said.
