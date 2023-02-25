Graft at all levels, need accountability: SC

New Delhi, February 24
Noting that the common man was bogged down by corruption and there was a need to fix accountability at all levels, the Supreme Court on Friday said the country needed teachers who were nation-builders.
109% rise in MPs with criminal record
- Of the 539 winners of Lok Sabha election in 2019, 233 (43%) declared criminal cases against themselves
- The petition says there has been an increase of 109% in the number of MPs with declared serious criminal cases since 2009
Bullet train: Godrej & Boyce’s plea junked
- The SC turned down Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd's petition challenging the Bombay HC order upholding acquisition of its land for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. The possession has been taken and construction started, SC said
Turns down PLea on menstrual pain leave
- Maintaining that the issue fell under the policy domain of the govt, the SC refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre and states/UTs to frame rules for menstrual pain leave for female students and working women
- A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said the petitioner could make a representation to the Ministry of Women and Child Development with the request
- Petitioner had sought a direction to the Centre and states to comply with Section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act
While hearing a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Updhyay seeking to debar those against whom charges have been framed in heinous criminal cases from contesting elections, a Bench of Justice KM Joseph and Justice BV Nagarathna said India would have to go back to its core values and character if it had to truly become what it’s striving for.
“The common man in India is bogged down by corruption. Go to any government office, you cannot come out unscathed. Noted jurist Nani Palkhivala in his book ‘We the People’ has spoken about this. If we have to truly become a nation we are striving for, we need to come back to our core values and character. If we get back to our values, we will have a nation we strive for,” said Bench.
Justice Joseph, however, said he would prefer not to say anything on what’s happening in the name of democracy. “I will not make any comments. There is a Constitution Bench judgement on this issue and the court has held that it cannot add anything to the law, apart from what is added and it is up to the government to look into it,” Justice Joseph said even as Justice Nagarathna noted that there’s a need to fix accountability at all levels.
Updhyay contended that a person against whom charges were framed in a heinous offence couldn't become even a sweeper in a government office or a police constable but the same person could become a minister even if he was booked for offences such as murder, extortion and kidnapping.
Asking the Centre and the Election Commission to respond to the PIL in three weeks, the Bench posted the PIL for final hearing on April 10. Election Commission counsel Amit Sharma told the top court that it’s for Parliament to take a call on debarring a person from contesting elections at the stage of framing of charges.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...