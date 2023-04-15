Greater acceptance in G20 on plan to regulate crypto: FM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

The second meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) under India’s presidency which concluded in Washington on Thursday saw six possible takeaways including decisive movements on crypto-currency and reforming multilateral development banks, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“On India’s proposal to regulate crypto assets, there’s a greater acceptance among G20 members that any action on crypto assets must be global. G20 and its members agree that it’ll not be possible for a single country to deal with crypto assets,” the Finance Minister said.

“The discussion on crypto also highlighted the fact that it’s not going to be confined to one part of the world. Its implications can affect emerging market economies as well,” she said.

“There is a consciousness that crypto assets, particularly those not backed by any sovereign assets, can themselves cause macroeconomic instability,” Sitharaman said.

Second is the issue of reforming multilateral development banks, an Indian initiative, which has been very well received, she said. The third was a “successful discussion” on debt restructuring and vulnerabilities.

The fourth was in the areas of climate finance where discussions were held on the quantum required for meeting current climate challenges, transitional costs and technology that is required.

The fifth was the global partnership for financial inclusion where digital public infrastructure found a lot of traction. And the sixth was the international taxation issue.