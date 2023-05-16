Grey areas in laws can hamper judiciary: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

An inefficient legislative drafting system can weaken laws and democracy and even affect the functioning of the judiciary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, adding grey areas left in drafting would lead to encroachment in interpretation.

In his inaugural address at a training programme for state and central government officials on ‘Legislative drafting’, Shah also said it would be easier for executive to implement law with minimal chances of errors if drafting was better. “If the drafting of laws is simple and clear, the implementation is easier. Clear drafting also keeps the possibility of judicial overstepping at bay,” he said.

He also said there should be special emphasis on not leaving a grey area. Giving an example, he said while drafting the Constitution, it was clearly written in the index that Article 370 was a temporary provision. “Had it not been written, what would have happened?” the Home Minister said.

“The Constitution borrows heavily from our democratic heritage while remaining guided by modern principles and practices of democracy,” he said.