Gross GST collection in Dec up 15% to Rs 1.49L cr

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 1

The gross GST revenue collected during December was Rs 1,49,507 crore, which was 15 per cent higher than the collections in the same month last year. The monthly GST revenues were more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 10 straight months in a row, noted an official news release.

Punjab intake up GST collection from Punjab rose to Rs 1,732 cr in Dec against Rs 1,669 cr in Nov and Rs 1,573 cr in Dec 2021

In Haryana, it fell to Rs 6,678 cr from Rs 6,769 cr in Nov and an impressive Rs 7,662 cr in Oct

Chandigarh collections rose to Rs 218 cr from Rs 175 cr in Nov and Rs 203 cr in Oct

Himachal intake rose to Rs 708 cr in Dec after falling to Rs 672 cr in Nov

It was about Rs 3,000 crore more than the gross GST revenue of Rs 1.46 lakh crore collected in November but was unable to touch the festival-season high of Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October.

The revenue from the import of goods was 8 per cent higher and that from domestic transaction (including import of services) was 18 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. In November, 7.9 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.6 crore e-way bills generated in October. Compared to last month, the intake rose in Himachal, Punjab and Chandigarh but fell in Haryana, Delhi and J&K. Compared to December 2021, the collections in December 2022 rose in all north Indian states barring J&K.

The intake from Delhi fell to Rs 4,401 crore from Rs 4,566 crore in November and Rs 4,670 crore in October. However, the growth was 17 per cent when compared to the Rs 4,387 crore collected in November last year.

Collections from J&K slipped to Rs 410 crore in December from Rs 430 crore in November and Rs 425 crore in October. The increase was 28 per cent when compared to Rs 320 crore collected in December last year.

Of the total collections for December, CGST was Rs 26,711 crore, SGST Rs 33,357 crore, IGST Rs 78,434 crore (including Rs 40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and cess Rs 11,005 crore (including Rs 850 crore collected on import of goods).