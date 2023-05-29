GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifts off from Sriharikota

PTI

Sriharikota (AP), May 29

ISRO's GSLV rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifted off from this spaceport on Monday.

ISRO aims to augment continuity of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services with the launch of the satellite.

The 51.7-metre-tall rocket lifted off majestically from the second launch pad at this space port here, located about 130 km from Chennai.

Amid clear skies, it took off at a prefixed time of 10.42 am.

The second-generation navigation satellite series is considered as a significant launch that would ensure the continuity of NavIC services -- an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to GPS, providing accurate and real-time navigation in the country and a region extending to 1,500 km around the mainland.

The signals from NavIC are designed to provide user position accurate to better than 20 metres and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds, ISRO said.

Nearly 20 minutes after lift-off, the rocket is scheduled to place the 2,232 kg satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) at an altitude of about 251 km.

NVS-01 carries navigation payloads L1, L5 and S bands.

The second generation satellite would also carry an indigenously developed rubidium atomic clock. Earlier, scientists at ISRO had used an imported atomic clock.

ISRO developed NavIC system to meet the positioning, navigation and timing requirements of the country, particularly with regard to civil aviation and military requirements.

NavIC was earlier known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) and is designed with a constellation of seven satellites and a network of ground stations that operate 24x7.

It offers two services -- Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilian users and Restricted Service for strategic users.