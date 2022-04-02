GST collection at all-time high of Rs1.42 lakh cr

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

The Centre’s goods and services tax collection in March touched an all-time high of over Rs 1.42 lakh crore due to rate rationalisation and anti-evasion steps, the Union Finance Ministry said.

Budget target exceeded Rs1.41L cr the last high for GST collections (in January)

Rs1.33L cr Feb gross collections

Rs5.70L cr revised Budget target exceeded for FY 2021-22

The healthy collections helped exceed the revised Budget target of Rs 5.70 lakh crore for 2021-22 fiscal. The average monthly gross GST collection in January-March stood at Rs 1.38 lakh crore, against the average collection of Rs 1.30 lakh crore in the third quarter. —