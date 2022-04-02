GST collection at all-time high of Rs1.42 lakh cr

New Delhi, April 1
The Centre’s goods and services tax collection in March touched an all-time high of over Rs 1.42 lakh crore due to rate rationalisation and anti-evasion steps, the Union Finance Ministry said.
Budget target exceeded
- Rs1.41L cr the last high for GST collections (in January)
- Rs1.33L cr Feb gross collections
- Rs5.70L cr revised Budget target exceeded for FY 2021-22
The healthy collections helped exceed the revised Budget target of Rs 5.70 lakh crore for 2021-22 fiscal. The average monthly gross GST collection in January-March stood at Rs 1.38 lakh crore, against the average collection of Rs 1.30 lakh crore in the third quarter. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India, Russia explore rupee-rouble trade
Moscow hails PM’s ‘readiness to mediate’