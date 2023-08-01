GST evasion of Rs 14K crore in April-May; 28 held

As many as 2,784 cases of GST evasion involving Rs 14,302 crore were detected in the first two months of the current fiscal, while Rs 5,716 crore was recovered during the period, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha giving details of GST and income tax evasion. In the current fiscal (April-May), 28 persons have been arrested in the tax evasion cases.

3K cases under PMLA, 12K under FEMA in 3 yrs

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that the ED has registered 3,110 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and over 12,000 complaints are being probed by it for violation under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in last three years. He said the cases had been registered cases on the basis of a “risk-based robust mechanism”.

Bank frauds decline sharply over 10 years

Improved detection and reporting accompanied with steps taken to check frauds have resulted in sharp decline in their occurrence over the past 10 years. The amount declined from Rs 77,544 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,650 crore in 2022-23. The ED has recorded 757 cases involving bank fraud in the past 10 years and 36 cases in the current year, the government said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Manipur moots proposal for tallest flagpole

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that a proposal for installation of the tallest flag pole at Imphal for hoisting the national flag has been received from state government of Manipur. The Ministry of Culture has asked the state government to revisit the proposal and submit the details for consideration, Reddy said in response to a question by LJP MP Mehboob Ali Kaiser.

