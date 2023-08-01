GST evasion of Rs 14K crore in April-May; 28 held

As many as 2,784 cases of GST evasion involving Rs 14,302 crore were detected in the first two months of the current fiscal, while Rs 5,716 crore was recovered during the period, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha giving details of GST and income tax evasion. In the current fiscal (April-May), 28 persons have been arrested in the tax evasion cases.
3K cases under PMLA, 12K under FEMA in 3 yrs
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that the ED has registered 3,110 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and over 12,000 complaints are being probed by it for violation under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in last three years. He said the cases had been registered cases on the basis of a “risk-based robust mechanism”.
Bank frauds decline sharply over 10 years
Improved detection and reporting accompanied with steps taken to check frauds have resulted in sharp decline in their occurrence over the past 10 years. The amount declined from Rs 77,544 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,650 crore in 2022-23. The ED has recorded 757 cases involving bank fraud in the past 10 years and 36 cases in the current year, the government said in Lok Sabha on Monday.
Manipur moots proposal for tallest flagpole
Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that a proposal for installation of the tallest flag pole at Imphal for hoisting the national flag has been received from state government of Manipur. The Ministry of Culture has asked the state government to revisit the proposal and submit the details for consideration, Reddy said in response to a question by LJP MP Mehboob Ali Kaiser.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...