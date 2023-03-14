 Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union health ministry : The Tribune India

Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union health ministry

Though there is no guideline at present, the matter is under consideration, the ministry says in response to an application filed under the RTI Act

Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union health ministry

Photo for representation



PTI

New Delhi, March 14

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken up for consideration the health care sector's long-standing demand to frame guidelines for determining medical negligence cases, a reply to an RTI query revealed.

Though there is no guideline at present, the matter is under consideration, the ministry said in response to an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on behalf of PTI.

"So far, no guidelines have been framed. It is under consideration," said Sunil Kumar Gupta, undersecretary in the ministry's medical education policy section.

Gupta, who is also the central public information officer, gave a written response to PTI when asked to provide information on "if the Union Health Ministry has framed any guidelines to handle cases of medical negligence in the country".

It has been more than 17 years since the Supreme Court, for the first time in the Jacob Mathew case in 2005, directed the Centre to frame statutory rules in consultation with the-then medical education regulator Medical Council of India (MCI) to deal with medical negligence cases as it impacts both doctors and patients.

While patients have to run from pillar to post to get justice against erring doctors, frivolous allegations and malicious proceedings cause harassment to medical practitioners. According to legal and medical experts, a proper statutory framework will not only protect the interests of patients but also check cases of violence against doctors.

As a stopgap arrangement, the apex court had framed certain guidelines, according to which the investigating officer should, before proceeding against a doctor accused of a rash or negligent act or omission, obtain an independent and competent medical opinion.

The opinion should preferably be from a doctor in government service and qualified in that branch of medical practice who can normally be expected to give an impartial and unbiased opinion, according to the guidelines.

"Unfortunately, this direction hasn't been complied with. Investigating officers don't know whom to approach, so they get in touch with the state medical councils.

"This leads to court cases as aggrieved patients feel that getting an opinion from the state medical councils amounts to conflict of interest," said Ajay Kumar Agarwal, a Delhi High Court lawyer who deals with medical negligence cases. 

Medical experts also rued the delay and said it shows apathy on the part of governments.

The MCI passed a resolution for the first time on October 31, 2017, proposing to the government to constitute medical boards with doctors specialising in respective fields of medicine.

When the National Medical Commission (NMC) replaced the MCI, it again wrote to the Union Health ministry on September 29, 2021, suggesting the constitution, terms of members and functioning of such medical boards at district and state levels.

"The prosecuting/investigating agency on receipt of the recommendation of the district/state medical board may further proceed in the matter in accordance with law," the NMC said in its communication.

Prof Dr JA Jayalal, former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and current Commonwealth Medical Association secretary, said the IMA made several requests -- first to the MCI and then to the NMC -- after the Supreme Court judgment.

"Health is given the least priority by the government. A case was filed in the Madras High Court seeking direction for the medical regulator to take it on priority and the court directed the regulator to do it but still the works are in the preliminary stage," Jayalal said.

"The IMA stands for requesting the government to establish a separate medical tribunal comprising learned doctors to deal with such cases in a time-bound manner. It also demands that the Centre should proactively come forward to frame these guidelines, in discussion with the NMC and other medical statutory bodies," he added. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test

2
Punjab

Big action by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in TET irregularities case; 2 GNDU professors suspended

3
Nation

India to train Taliban officials for first time

4
Punjab

Discontinue water to other states, ensure MSP, demand Punjab farmers; hold protest march in New Delhi

5
Entertainment

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

6
Nation

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

7
Nation

68,000 cases picked up for e-verification for income mismatch in AIS, ITR for 2019-20

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary's wife Karamjit Kaur

9
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 3 PCS officers transferred

10
Nation

Woman techie among 3 arrested in Noida with ecstasy drug pills worth Rs 25 lakh

Don't Miss

View All
Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Top News

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas victims

Supreme Court dismisses Centre's curative plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas tragedy victims

The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...

Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union Health ministry

Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union health ministry

Though there is no guideline at present, the matter is under...

US, Australia and UK ink nuclear-powered submarine deal

US, UK and Australia agree on nuclear submarine project amidst China's aggressive behaviour

The announcement is made after the leaders of the three coun...

Air hostess from Himachal dies after fall from 4th floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend

Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend

The investigation into her death in Bengaluru has revealed f...

H3N2 is a ‘cocktail of respiratory virus’, including Covid, swine flu

H3N2 is a 'cocktail of respiratory viruses'; know which ones

Health experts for masks, better hygiene and flu shot


Cities

View All

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over ‘suicide’ by MBBS intern

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over ‘suicide’ by MBBS intern

Punjab leg of G20 meet kicks off tomorrow in Amritsar

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Adequate measures adopted to protect Amritsar publishing house Bhai Chatar Singh Jiwan Singh: Punjab to HC

Canada-based man, kin pose as gangster’s aides, threaten resident

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Now, submit papers, files to RLA Chandigarh online

Entry, Licence Fee: Authority fails to recover Rs 4.23 crore from Ola, Uber

Chandigarh starts removing old, large fish from Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh plans hostel at GMCH-32 south campus

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

AAP begins drive to expose BJP’s ‘misuse’ of central agencies

3 held in Noida with Rs 25L drugs

Early bird Cong picks Chaudhary’s widow for Jalandhar LS byelection

Early bird Congress picks Santokh Chaudhary's widow for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection

District Badminton Association raises issue of 8 shops in Hansraj stadium with Jalandhar MC

Jang-e-Azadi: Vigilance starts probe

Demolition drive halted in Jalandhar after MLA's intervention

PSPCL employees rely on 'jugaad' for repair work in Talwara

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital gathering dust

Two arrested with 30 kg of poppy husk

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision in Mohali

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

After 12 attempts, Patiala MC to reduce No. of sites, price to allocate advertisement tender

3 held with 2-kg opium, intoxicants in Patiala

Mobile phones seized from four jail inmates in Patiala