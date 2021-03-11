Guinness record: 75 km road laid in 105 hrs

The NHAI created history by laying 75 km of bituminous concrete road in a single lane in 105 hours and 33 minutes
This is a new Guinness World Record, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
The newly constructed road on the NH-53 connects Amravati and Akola
The Amravati-Akola section connects major cities such as Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur and Surat. TNS
Previous record 25.275 km of bituminous road laid in Doha in 10 days. That was in Feb 2019.
Start June 3 at 7.27 am
Finish June 7 at 5 pm
36,634 MT bituminous mix used
720 workers engaged
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing
Mumbai cops to quiz gangster in connection with threat lette...
Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Move comes despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement against i...