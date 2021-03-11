Guinness record: 75 km road laid in 105 hrs

The NHAI created history by laying 75 km of bituminous concrete road in a single lane in 105 hours and 33 minutes

This is a new Guinness World Record, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The newly constructed road on the NH-53 connects Amravati and Akola

The Amravati-Akola section connects major cities such as Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur and Surat. TNS

Previous record 25.275 km of bituminous road laid in Doha in 10 days. That was in Feb 2019.

Start June 3 at 7.27 am

Finish June 7 at 5 pm

36,634 MT bituminous mix used

720 workers engaged