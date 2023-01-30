Guj clerk exam postponed after paper leak, 15 held

PTI

Ahmedabad, January 29

The Gujarat Government’s competitive examination for the recruitment of junior clerks was cancelled hours before it was scheduled on Sunday after its question paper leaked, officials said.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested 15 persons in this connection from Vadodara, they said.

About 9.53 lakh candidates had applied for the exam for 1,181 posts which was to be held at 2,995 centres across the state. On a tip-off, the police detained a suspect and seized a copy of the question paper of the exam on Sunday morning, after which the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board decided to “postpone” the exam.