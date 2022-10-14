Gujarat AAP chief detained over ‘derogatory’ remark against PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 13

Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat chief Gopal Italia was on Thursday detained by the Delhi Police over disruption in law and order situation at the office of the National Commission for Women (NCW), where Italia appeared in person over an old video where he is heard making anti-Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarks.

Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the NCW, had summoned Italia for using “abusive and indecent language” against the PM and said his comment was “gender biased, misogynist and condemnable”.

After Italia appeared before her in person today amid massive protests by Delhi AAP workers, Sharma said the AAP leader verbally claimed he was not the person in the video in a verbal statement but in writing he said he did not mean what was contained in the video.

Even as Italia was still appearing before the NCW, AAP supporters gathered outside the commission office, protested and attempted to barge into the building following which the police had to be called to control the situation. NCW officials said Italia was detained by the police after he had appeared before the commission and for “creating disruptions in law and order in the area”. AAP leadership was quick to seek political mileage of the detention.