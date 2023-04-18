Gujarat AAP leader held for remarks on minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 17

Gujarat AAP leader Gopal Italia was arrested by the Surat Crime Branch on Monday for alleged controversial comments on state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at a rally. He, however, was granted bail soon after his arrest.

The comment was made in the run-up to the Gujarat election in November last year.

After getting bail, Italia, said, “Ever since AAP exhibited its strength in Gujarat in the elections, BJP leaders are in fear. The BJP has devolved into hooliganism. However, we will continue to fight against them.” Reacting to the arrest of Italia, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “the BJP is (so much) frustrated with the AAP’s performance that they had to arrest our Gujarat leader – Gopal Italia. Now, the BJP has only one motive which is to finish AAP. They are sending all the AAP leaders to jail one by one.” Italia was arrested in December last year also.

Addressing the media, AAP leader Dilip Pandey said, “the BJP fears that only AAP can defeat them. BJP leaders will send each party worker and leader to jail. However, AAP will not stop fighting.”