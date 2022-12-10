Gujarat BJP MLAs to pick CM today, Bhupendra Patel top choice

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

Gujarat BJP MLAs will meet in Ahmedabad on Saturday to elect the Chief Minister ahead of the swearing-in to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top Union Ministers on December 12.

Outgoing CM Bhupendra Patel, who won his Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes on Thursday, remains a clear favourite for the top job. Patel (60) met Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat today and tendered his resignation. All state ministers also resigned, paving the way for the formation of the new government with the ruling BJP set to return to the helm in Gujarat for the seventh straight time. The BJP today named Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda as observers for the legislature party meeting tomorrow. Once the CM is chosen, the BJP will stake claim for government formation in the state the party has been governing since 1995. PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states will attend the oath-taking ceremony in Gujarat.

