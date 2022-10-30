Gujarat bridge collapse: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM Relief Fund for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi.

The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.

PM Modi also spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi and sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations.

He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected.

A nearly century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening.

Several people on the bridge fell into the river, officials said.

The recently renovated bridge could not bear the weight of the people, officials said.

“Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals,” local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.

Several women and children are feared dead and injured.