Gujarat High Court takes suo motu cognisance of Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, issues notice to state govt

Ahmedabad, November 7
The Gujarat High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and issued notices to the state government and local authorities and also sought a status report in the matter by November 14.
The collapse of the British-era suspension bridge in Morbi on October 30 claimed 135 lives.
A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri issued notices to the Gujarat government through the chief secretary, state home department, commissioner of municipalities, Morbi municipality, district collector and State Human Rights Commission and listed the matter for November 14.
It also sought a status report from the chief secretary and home secretary by next Monday when the matter will come up for hearing.
The State Human Rights Commission has also been directed to file a report by November 14.
The court took suo motu cognisance of the incident on the basis of a newspaper report.
