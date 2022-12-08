Gujarat, Himachal polls: PM Modi to address workers at BJP headquarters today

New Delhi, December 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations of the BJP’s historic win in the home state of Gujarat and spirited fight in Himachal Pradesh where the Congress appears set to dislodge the saffron dispensation.
The BJP sources said the prime minister would address the workers from the party headquarters on Thursday and deliver his comments on the day’s developments.
The PM personally led the campaign of the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal with the party looking set to secure a landslide win with a four-fifth majority in Gujarat.
The PM has been conventionally addressing party workers after every poll result.
