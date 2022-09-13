Gujarat office raided at BJP's behest, claims AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged the Gujarat Police raided its office in Ahmedabad on Sunday soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal set foot in the city.

“The police didn’t have any warrant but searched the office for two hours,” party leader Isudan Gadhvi said.

Kejriwal tweeted, “The BJP is rattled by the support we are getting in the state. There is a storm in AAP’s favour. After Delhi, they have started raiding us in Gujarat. They found nothing in Delhi and nothing here as well.”