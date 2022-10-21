Gujarat poll pitch: AAP, Congress promise to bring back old pension scheme

Ahmedabad, October 21
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday reiterated its poll promise of bringing back the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees if it wins the Gujarat Assembly polls likely to be held by the end of the year.
Referring to the announcement of the AAP government in Punjab earlier in the day of reinstating OPS in the northern state, Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia said the party would do the same if voted to power here.
“Restoring the old pension scheme in Punjab is a historic decision by AAP. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s decision will benefit thousands of employees. AAP will introduce the old pension scheme in Gujarat after coming to power,” Italia said in a statement.
He as well as AAP national joint secretary Isudan Gadhvi asked government employees in Gujarat to vote for their party in the coming Assembly polls claiming national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was known for fulfilling his promises.
Kejriwal, during his campaign visits to the state, has promised to restore OPS for the benefit of government employees.
Incidentally, the opposition Congress has also been promising the return of OPS if it is voted to power in the state, which has been ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the past 27 years.
“The Congress was the first in the country to reintroduce the old pension scheme for state government employees. We have done it in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Rahul Gandhi has promised we will do the same in Gujarat after forming a government,” state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.
He claimed employees know the Congress always fulfils its promises.
