 In Gujarat, BJP banks on PM Modi, Congress on local issues and AAP on freebies : The Tribune India

In Gujarat, BJP banks on PM Modi, Congress on local issues and AAP on freebies

Modi’s regular poll pitch—double engine development—has been BJP's strategy in the just-concluded Himachal Pradesh election also

In Gujarat, BJP banks on PM Modi, Congress on local issues and AAP on freebies

BJP supporters campaigning for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. PTI



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 17

While Gujarat heads for a triangular contest, perhaps for the first time in its electoral history with the BJP, the Congress and the AAP making the three angles, the ruling BJP is hoping for a comeback riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his regular poll pitch—double engine development—and that the vote for ‘kamal’ is a "direct vote for him".

That has also been the BJP's strategy in the just-concluded Himachal Pradesh election and countless other states where it was fighting the crucial anti-incumbency factor.

In Gujarat, it is a massive anti-incumbency factor the BJP is looking at, a reason why it dropped senior ministers and sitting MLAs and opted for new faces.

While the ruling party candidates are seeking votes in the PM's name, rival Congress is said to be running a “silent campaign” (as also cautioned by PM Modi in one of his speeches) in contrast to an aggressive one led by Rahul Gandhi in 2017 with the young force of Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani who have opted out of the party like many other Congress leaders in the past five years.

In the absence of top leaders from the campaign so far, the Congress is focusing on "local issues" and “ignoring” PM Modi because past experience shows that "nothing sticks on him", observers say.

Gandhi, who has so far been concentrating on his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, is expected to take a break and join the campaign in Gujarat around November 22. 

Also, the party, moving ahead of the theory of ‘KHAM’ (Kshatriyas, OBCs, Harijan, Adivasi, Muslim), is now working on 'BADAM' this time which includes OBC, Dalits, Adivasis and Muslims, say experts, mostly the same combination the BJP is working on minus the minority community which the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is targetting.

"The Congress enjoys a rural grip among the farmers, Adivasis, Dalits, cattle growers, dairy farmers and other marginalised communities. It remains to be seen how successful it is in keeping them this time," they add.

Whether the AIMIM proves to be a spoiler for the Congress or the AAP also remains to be seen as Muslims do not figure in the BJP's target audience. 

Muslims comprise around nine per cent of the population in the state.

AAP, meanwhile, is a “challenger’ for the Congress, and an "irritant" for the BJP, though both of them call it a "B team" of the other. The Congress, which often describes the AAP and the AIMIM as the BJP’s "B team", has also followed its freebie promises in rural areas.

While Kejriwal, who has been promising education and health care plus free electricity, among a slew of freebies, and avoiding references to the Muslim issues or the Bilkis Bano case, seems to have gone low-key, of late. The observers say he is finding traction from those looking for an alternative to the BJP and the Congress.

Hindutva or nationalism is BJP’s stronghold, and Kejriwal can expect to cut into fence-sitter Hindu voters in the urban areas.

#BJP #Congress #Gujarat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

2
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill's wife passes away amid wedding festivities in family

3
Ludhiana

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

4
Punjab

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

5
Nation

India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi

6
Himachal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

7
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan says he married Jaya because of her beautiful tresses

8
J & K

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

9
Trending

WWIII trends on Twitter after 'Russian' missile hits Poland; memes galore amid unprecedented chaos

10
Delhi

The money transaction from Shraddha's bank account app to Aaftab's account led police to catch him

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27

Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27

The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers an...

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying 3 hand grenades

Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized

NCB seizes large quantity of drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai; 4 held

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai

The seized drugs include 19 kg of ganja, 1.15 kg of hydropon...


Cities

View All

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying 3 hand grenades

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Digging case: Strength test may be conducted on hotel building

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

‘Propofol deaths’: Hospital stock meant for poor patients, clarifies PGI

Zirakpur: Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Cash at judge's door: CBI court fixes December deadline to end trial

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Aftab Poonawalla is not co-operating, say investigators; to be produced in court today

Aftab Poonawalla is not co-operating, say investigators; to be produced in court today

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air quality in city remains poor

Old man shot at over monetary dispute in Delhi’s Dwarka

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Ludhiana: Defunct traffic lights annoy motorists

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Patiala: Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open in Patiala

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted in Patiala, four land in police net

Patiala: Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors