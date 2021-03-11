Gujarat push: PM Modi unveils Rs 3K-cr projects in election-bound state

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 3,050 crore during the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan’ at Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari, today.

“The BJP’s double-engine government is sincerely carrying forward the glorious tradition of rapid and inclusive development in Gujarat. The projects will bring about ease of living in Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi districts,” the PM said while addressing a gathering.

Speaking in Navsari, the PM said, “There was a time when poor, deprived, tribals, women and other vulnerable sections used to spend their entire lives struggling to make ends meet. Previous governments did not make development their priority. In the past eight years, following the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the government has laid utmost emphasis on the welfare of the poor and on providing basic facilities to them.” Speaking in Gujarati, the PM recalled his long association with locals. “Your affection and blessings are my strength,” he said.

Later, the PM inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal, Ahmedabad. Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the event.

Rajkot set to get new airport

New Delhi: Rajkot, the fourth largest city in Gujarat, is set to get a new greenfield airport with runway work reaching 80 per cent completion. Undertaken by the Airports Authority of India, the airport is being constructed over 2,534 acres at a cost of Rs 1,405 crore. The airport is over 30 km from Rajkot city. TNS

