Gujarat records 60% turnout in Phase-1

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

A moderate voter turnout of 60.23 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections covering 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions of the state on Thursday with the polling ending on — by and large — a peaceful note, officials said.

The electoral fate of 788 candidates who were in the fray in the first phase was locked in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

While the final voting figure was awaited, the average turnout stood provisionally at 60.23 per cent, the Election Commission (EC) said.

The voter turnout of 66.75 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the 2017 Assembly poll. Barring a few untoward incidents and reports of technical glitches in EVMs at some places, the voting process, which commenced at 8 am, was largely peaceful, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said.

An average 60.23% voter turnout was recorded and the final figure was still being collated, the EC said.As per the provisional figure, Narmada district recorded the highest turnout (73.02%) followed by Tapi (72.32%).

Eight districts recorded over 60% voting. Surat saw 60.17% turnout and Rajkot 57.69%. The Chief Election Office said three villages — Dhrafa (Jamnagar district), Samot (Narmada) and Kesar (Bharuch)— boycotted the poll for different reasons. /Agencies

