Gujarat to Supreme Court: Want death penalty for 11 Godhra convicts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 20

The Gujarat Government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it wanted the death penalty for 11 convicts whose sentences in the 2002 Godhra train burning case were commuted to life imprisonment by the High Court of the state.

“We will be seriously pressing for award of the death penalty to the convicts whose death penalty was commuted to life imprisonment (by the Gujarat High Court). This is the rarest of rare cases where 59 people, including women and children, were burnt alive,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat Government, told a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Rarest of rare cases We will be pressing for the death penalty to the convicts whose death penalty was commuted to life imprisonment… This is the rarest of rare cases where 59 people were burnt alive. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Representing Gujarat

“It is consistent everywhere that the bogie was locked from outside. Fifty-nine died, including women and children,” Mehta submitted.

The Godhra train burning case convicts cannot be considered for premature release under the policy of the Gujarat Government on the issue as they had been charged under TADA and the case should be considered as “rarest of rare” considering the severity of the crime.

The Gujarat Government has challenged the commutation of the death penalty to life term for 11 convicts. Many convicts have filed appeals against the High Court upholding their conviction. The top court has granted bail to two convicts while seven other bail pleas were pending before it.

Asking both sides to file a consolidated chart giving details such as the actual sentence awarded to them and the period spent in jail till now, the Bench posted the bail pleas of the accused in the case for hearing after three weeks. Eleven convicts were sentenced to death by the trial court and 20 others granted life term in the case.