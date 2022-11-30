Gujarat will give befitting answer: Rajnath Singh on anti-PM references by Mallikarjun Kharge

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 30

The ruling BJP in Gujarat launched a massive offensive against the Congress for use of unsavoury references against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the people of the state will give a befitting reply at the hustings.

Leading the charge against the Congress, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said PM was the most powerful embodiment of “Gujarat’s pride and glory” and attacks on him won’t be condoned by people of the state.

“There is no place for negative and caustic personal reference in a healthy democracy. The use of unparliamentary words for the PM was against the tenets of healthy democratic practices and traditions,” Singh said.

His jibe was at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who asked if Modi was a “ten-headed Ravana” that he asks people to vote looking at his face in every election.

“The words used by the Congress president don’t reflect his mindset alone. It’s a reflection of the collective mindset of all Congress leaders. The people of Gujarat will give a befitting answer,” Singh said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP unveiled a campaign video in which it recalled all past instances of negative references made about the PM by the Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi’s “Maut ka Saudagar”, Rahul Gandhi’s “chowkidar chor hai”, Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “neech” remark and Kharge’s “Ravana” phrase.

The first phase of Gujarat polls is due on Thursday.

#BJP #Congress #Gujarat #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi #Rajnath Singh