Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life for humanity: President Murmu

New Delhi, November 22
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life for humanity and his teachings will be remembered for all times to come.
In her message on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur, President Murmu said, “Guru Tegh Bahadur ji sacrificed his life for the sake of Dharma. It is rightly said about him that “Sir Diya Par Saar Na Diya”. His sacrifice will be remembered for all times to come.”
The President said Guru Tegh Bahadur was called ‘Hind ki Chadar’ as his martyrdom was seen as a sacrifice for humanity.
“Let us all take a pledge to adopt Guru Tegh Bahadur ji’s teachings of unity and brotherhood in our lives...I pay my homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur ji on the occasion of his Martyrdom Day,” the President said.
