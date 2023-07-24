Gyanvapi Mosque—What the dispute is all about?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 24

The Supreme Court today ordered a two-day stay on a Varanasi court’s decision for a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Gyanvapi complex—a decision perceived as “temporary” relief to the Muslim side.

According to the top court, there should be no invasive or excavation work at the Gyanvapi mosque for the next two days. PTI File

The stay order came after the local court’s order for an ASI survey of the disputed premises was challenged in the apex court. According to the top court, there should be no invasive or excavation work at the Gyanvapi mosque for the next two days.

The Varanasi court had on July 21 given a go ahead to the ASI to conduct a “detailed scientific survey”, including excavations wherever necessary, to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier. However the mosque’s ‘wazukhana’—where the Hindu side claimed that a ‘Shivling’ exists—was not be part of the survey following an earlier SC order protecting the spot in the complex.

The issue

Like the cases revolving around the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, this case also revolves around a place of religious significance—that of the Gyanvapi mosque adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

This issue also has been carrying on for a long time with petitions filed in the courts seeking permission to worship in the mosque complex that Hindus claim was built upon the original Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Around early 1990s some local priests filed a petition requesting permission to worship within the mosque complex, claiming that it to be a part of the Kashi Vishwanath temple demolished by Aurangzeb.

The petition was dismissed but the issue resurfaced againafter the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court. While the Hindu side wants an archaeological survey of the site, the mosque’s management and Sunni Central Waqf Board are opposing it.

Some Hindu supporters also claim that the name of the mosque itself is the proof of the existence of a temple.

“The issue should be sorted out amicably. Muslims say there was no temple (at Gyanvapi) but they themselves called it Gyanvapi for three centuries. If it is Gyanvapi, it means ‘pathshala’. In India, every temple used to have a library and a ‘pathshala’,” they say.

Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex

The Shringar Gauri complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is alsoa bone of contention over the right to worship.

A couple of years back a group of Delhi-based women submitted a plea asking to be allowed to pray at the shrine behind the Gyanvapi mosque. They wanted permission to perform daily worship of idols located on the outer wall of the mosque and other “visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex”.

The issuebecame a major political flashpoint not just in Uttar Pradesh but across the country with saffron groups pointing to “similar cases” elsewhere. Opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party jumped in accusing the ruling BJP of sponsoring people to create a rift to digress attention from “real issues like inflation and unemployment” and creating an “Ayodhya-like dispute for political mileage”—charges that the saffron party dismissed.

Survey

In 2022, the confidential court-mandated Gyanvapi mosque complex survey took place amid interruptions and protests and Hindu petitioners claimed the discovery of a ‘Shivling’ close to the ‘wazukhana’–the water tank used to perform ritual ablutions before ‘namaz’.

While the lawyer representing Hindu women claimed that “a ‘Shivling’ was found after water was drained from the tank,” the mosque management committee spokesperson said the object was part of a “fountain” and termed such claims “incorrect”.

The Hindu side is now demanding its carbon dating.

Gyanvapi—the politics

The Gyanvapi Mosque controversy prompted similar developments from other parts of the country. Notably, the Supreme Court is also hearing a case related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

Last week, the apex court directed the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court to provide details of the suits pertaining to the dispute in response to a plea challenging the High Court order transferring all matters related to it from a Mathura court to itself.

Notably, the Gyanvapi issue also saw RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat famously questioning “the need to look for a Shivling in every masjid” while stressing on the need to resolve issues through mutual consultations.

“We did speak about certain places which were symbolically highly revered to us. But we should not raise a new issue every day. Why do we need to escalate disputes?”

“We have a certain devotion for Gyanvapi, which is fine. But why look for a Shivling in every mosque? That is also a form of worship and Muslims who have adopted this form of worship should also understand they have not come from outside. We have no problem with any form of worship. We respect all forms of worship, but we are all descendants of common ancestors,” he said after similar cases started being reported from other parts of the country.

“We joined the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and we accomplished that task. Now, we do not have to launch any campaigns. But latent issues of heart sometimes arise. This is not against anyone nor should anyone think this is against them,” he had also said.

