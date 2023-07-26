Gyanvapi mosque mgmt moves Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: The Allahabad HC on Tuesday began hearing a petition filed by the Gyanvapi mosque management against a district court order for ASI survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states
Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...
2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads
No loss of human life, livestock reported