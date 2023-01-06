Gyanvapi panel, others told to file reply on Jan 21

PTI

Varanasi, January 5

A fast-track court hearing a plea seeking the right to worship the purported Shivling in the Gyanvapi complex on Thursday asked the mosque committee, the district administration and the Vishwanath Temple Trust to file their replies on January 21.

In November last year, the court had rejected the Gyanvapi Masjid Committee’s objection to the petition.

On May 24 last year, plaintiff Kiran Singh, general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, filed the suit in the Varanasi District Courts, seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex, handing over of the complex to the Sanatan Sangh and permission to offer prayers to the Shivling claimed to have been found in the mosque complex.