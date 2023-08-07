Gyanvapi survey: Masjid committee threatens boycott if ‘rumours’ are spread

New Delhi, August 6
The survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi by the ASI resumed on the third day today to determine if the 17th century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure, even as the Muslim side warned it would boycott the entire exercise if “rumours” are spread that Hindu religious symbols and objects have been found there.
Syed Mohammad Yasin of the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, which manages the mosque, said a section of media on Saturday was spreading “rumours” that during the survey of the basement, idols, ‘trishul’ and ‘kalash’ were found. “If such acts are not contained, we will boycott the survey work,” he said.
