Gyanvapi verdict today, security up across Varanasi

Varanasi: Prohibitory orders were clamped and security tightened in Varanasi ahead of the district court order on Monday on the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case. District Judge AK Vishvesh had last month reserved the order for September 12. Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said prohibitory orders had been issued and officers told to interact with religious leaders to maintain order.

