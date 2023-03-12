H3N2 cases up, states told to follow norms

New Delhi, March 11
Amid a rise in cases of the seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, the Centre on Saturday expressed concern over a gradual increase in the Covid positivity rate in some states and said it needed to be promptly addressed.
The Centre requested all states and UTs to follow operational guidelines for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).
The states were also requested to take a stock of hospital preparedness such as availability of drugs and medical oxygen, vaccination coverage against Covid and influenza.
