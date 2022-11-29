Hackers demand Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from AIIMS

PTI

New Delhi, November 28

Hackers have allegedly demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the AIIMS-Delhi as its server remained out of order for the sixth consecutive day, official sources said on Monday. It is feared that data of 3-4 crore patients may have been compromised due to the breach detected Wednesday morning.

No such demand: Cops The police claimed no ransom was demanded in the case involving the cyber attack on AIIMS as being quoted by certain sections of media. Data restoration and server cleaning process was underway, said AIIMS.

Patient care services in emergency, outpatient, inpatient and laboratory wings are being managed manually.

The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, and representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs are investigating the ransomware attack. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police. Internet services are blocked on hospital computers.