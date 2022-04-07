HAL, Israeli firm to make mid-air refueller

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

In an important move that will extend the reach of fighter jets, a new plane is being readied for refuelling jets mid-air.

At present, the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy jets are refuelled mid-air using the Russian-made IL-78.

Public sector giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered into an MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert civil passenger aircraft to Multi Mission Tanker Transport (MMTT) aircraft in India. Such planes will replace the IL-78 mid-air refueller.

The HAL will convert pre-owned civil aircraft into air refuelling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities. The move will provide India’s defence ecosystem with new capabilities and cost effective solutions in the market. The MoU will facilitate HAL and IAI’s decades’ long expertise in developing, manufacturing and producing leading defence platforms. The scope of MoU also covers conversion of “passenger to freighter aircraft”. A formal MoU was signed by D Maiti, CEO (MiG Complex), HAL and Yaacov Berkovitz, VP & GM Aviation Group, IAI. —